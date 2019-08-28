Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $5.85. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of 573.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

