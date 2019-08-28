Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Chanticleer stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 104,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Chanticleer has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.94% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURG. ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oak Ridge Finl. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

