Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of CSH.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$13.42 and a one year high of C$15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.96, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 333.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is 1,363.64%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.