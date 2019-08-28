Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) to Issue $0.50 — Dividend

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the software maker on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CMCM stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 15,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,775. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $559.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.79). Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie set a $3.00 target price on Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Cheetah Mobile from $7.00 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

