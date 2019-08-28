Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Up 21%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares rose 21% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 8,454,395 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 3,153,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

The company has a market cap of $346.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli purchased 14,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $50,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,881.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 23,100 shares of company stock worth $82,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

