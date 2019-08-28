China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.85. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 3,081 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.