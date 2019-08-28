China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

COE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

