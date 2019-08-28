China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 296,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 1.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 49.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 1.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

