Cindicator (CND) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Binance, GOPAX and Mercatox. Cindicator has a market cap of $9.76 million and $51,950.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00247675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.01290541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021430 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance, Ethfinex, ABCC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.