Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Short Interest Up 8.0% in August

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,103,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 39,912,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,976,706. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,676,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,524,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

