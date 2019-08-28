Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.91

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $10.86. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

