C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) PT Set at $9.00 by Scotiabank

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) received a $9.00 target price from investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CJ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C&J Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

Shares of CJ stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.08. 61,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,472. C&J Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $501.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 87,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.