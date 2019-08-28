Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $2.01. Cleanaway Waste Management shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 11,628,170 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.36 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Cleanaway Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other news, insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal 186,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th.

About Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

