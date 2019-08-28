CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 10,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,330. CLPS has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CLPS by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CLPS during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLPS by 379.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

