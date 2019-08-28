COCA COLA AMATI/ADR to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCLAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Macquarie lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

