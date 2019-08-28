Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,351,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 10,245,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $508,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,286. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nomura downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. 2,620,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,895. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

