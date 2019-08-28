Coin Lion (LION) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,674.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $633,272.00 and $1,674.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin Lion has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

