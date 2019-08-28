Collagen Solutions (LON:COS) Trading Down 2.4%

Collagen Solutions PLC (LON:COS) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.66 ($0.05), 166,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 293,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $16.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Collagen Solutions Company Profile

Collagen Solutions plc sources, develops, manufactures, and supplies medical grade collagen components and biomaterials for use in research, regenerative medicines, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Asia. It offers collagen soluble collagen, collagen powders, fibrillars, collagen gels, freeze dried collagen, and other products for use in orthopaedic, sports medicine, dental, wound care, cardiovascular, general, plastic, and reconstructive surgeries, as well as 3D cell culture research; Bovine Pericardium is used in bio-prosthetic heart valves, dural closures, bone and dental membranes, and surgical buttressing applications; and BSE-free bovine biomaterials.

