Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.30. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 109,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

