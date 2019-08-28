ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0003 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $35.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00870836 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,479,718,415 coins and its circulating supply is 11,438,676,588 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

