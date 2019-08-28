Columbia Property Trust (CXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 18th

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Columbia Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Columbia Property Trust has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

NYSE:CXP opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on Columbia Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

