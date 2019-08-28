Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 979,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares in the company, valued at $373,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,860,110.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,172.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,938 shares of company stock worth $8,461,381 in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.8% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 80,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 375.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.68. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.