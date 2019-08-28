Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,298,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

