Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CBU stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 82,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,877. Community Bank System has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $294,102.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 81.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

