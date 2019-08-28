Comparing North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) & Cleveland-Cliffs (OTCMKTS:CLF)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for North American Palladium and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cleveland-Cliffs 1 2 5 0 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.76%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares North American Palladium and Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.18 $91.96 million N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 0.89 $1.13 billion $2.13 3.61

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than North American Palladium.

Dividends

North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cleveland-Cliffs pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cleveland-Cliffs pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.43% 23.52% 19.20% Cleveland-Cliffs 50.72% 238.16% 15.79%

Risk & Volatility

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats North American Palladium on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

