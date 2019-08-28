CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311. CompX International has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $17.05.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

