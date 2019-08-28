ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

NYSE COP traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 173,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,371. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

