CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Up 22.4% in August

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $74,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $487,813.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,750,713 shares in the company, valued at $501,307,947.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,196 shares of company stock worth $6,410,313 over the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 40.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 152.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

CorVel stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,929. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.72. CorVel has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.12%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

