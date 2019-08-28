COS (COS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,235.00

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One COS token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COS has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. COS has a total market capitalization of $881,658.00 and $19,235.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COS alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.73 or 0.05095399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

COS Token Profile

COS (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,969,239 tokens. The official website for COS is coss.io. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio.

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.