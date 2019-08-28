Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the retailer on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $8.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $292.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.04.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

