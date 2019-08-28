Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Coty worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Coty by 384.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 82,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,740. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coty to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

