Countinghouse Price Tops $2.04 on Major Exchanges (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Countinghouse has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Countinghouse token can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.55 or 0.05039080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Countinghouse Token Profile

CHT is a token. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd. Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com.

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

