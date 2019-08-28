County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

ICBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th.

County Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. County Bancorp has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $26.00.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe bought 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,100.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,948 shares of company stock valued at $156,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 295,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 94,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

