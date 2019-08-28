Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,081,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,444. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

