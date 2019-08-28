Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Trading Down 7.3%

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) shares traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.01, 1,130,966 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,649,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Covetrus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erin Powers Brennan acquired 1,684 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,795,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,529,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

