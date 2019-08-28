Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Credicorp stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,273. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $199.83 and a 52-week high of $252.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

