CREDIT Market Capitalization Tops $210,687.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $210,687.00 and approximately $88,857.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 198.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 875.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,233,822,530 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

