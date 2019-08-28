Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Up 9.7% in August

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,783,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 2,537,400 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $1,121,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

