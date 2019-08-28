Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.