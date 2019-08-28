Crystal Clear (CCT) Price Hits $0.0029

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Crystal Clear has a total market capitalization of $15,513.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00247610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.01294177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00093090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Crystal Clear Profile

Crystal Clear ‘s genesis date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,423,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

