CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Short Interest Update

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSS Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CSS Industries by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in CSS Industries by 55.0% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 60,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CSS Industries in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

CSS Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,518. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.