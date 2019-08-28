CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of CSX opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

