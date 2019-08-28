Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,221,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,631,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,334,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,558,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 969,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,100,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,634.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.32 per share, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.83. 11,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,045. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.29 and a 1 year high of $113.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $360.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.