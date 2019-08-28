Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.96. 7,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $126.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock worth $11,975,585. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

