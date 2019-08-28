Dart Group (LON:DTG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $837.46

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $837.46 and traded as low as $741.00. Dart Group shares last traded at $743.50, with a volume of 218,349 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dart Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 771.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 837.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Dart Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Dart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Gary Brown sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($10.13), for a total transaction of £57,117.50 ($74,634.13). Also, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total transaction of £4,335,000 ($5,664,445.32).

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

