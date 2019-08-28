Daseke Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 28th (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Daseke’s (NASDAQ:HCACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 28th. Daseke had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on March 1st. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Daseke’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Daseke stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Daseke has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.65.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc, formerly Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is a trucking company. The Company is a consolidator of the open deck freight market in North America. The Company is an owner of open deck equipment. The Company is a provider of open deck transportation and logistics solutions in North America.

