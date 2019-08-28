Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $117,267.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00239701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01291119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,691,423 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

