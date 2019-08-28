Denarius (D) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $629,756.00 and $935.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. During the last week, Denarius has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,170,079 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

