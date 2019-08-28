Desjardins Reaffirms Buy Rating for SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

SILV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

SILV stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $6.33. 14,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,998,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 151,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $6,943,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 542.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 988,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

