DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.88

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.88 and traded as high as $13.02. DEXUS Property Group shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 2,775,272 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. DEXUS Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In related news, insider Darren Steinberg bought 248,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.10 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,256,948.20 ($2,309,892.34).

About DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

